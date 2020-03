March 19 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH - BELIEVE THAT CASH RESOURCES AS OF DEC 31, 2019, ADDITIONAL FUNDING RECEIVED, SUFFICIENT TO MEET PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS TOWWARDS END OF Q3 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: