April 24 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH BSP PHARMACEUTICALS FOR ITS LEUKEMIA DRUG CANDIDATE

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC - ENGAGED BSP PHARMACEUTICALS S.P.A. TO BEGIN PREPARATIONS FOR COMMERCIAL SCALE PRODUCTION OF ANNAMYCIN DRUG PRODUCT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: