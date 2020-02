Feb 18 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN PRESENTS CLINICAL TRIAL DATA DEMONSTRATING A MEDIAN REDUCTION OF 56% IN SKIN CANCER LESIONS

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC - ONLY ADVERSE EVENT IN CLINICAL TRIAL WAS MILD CONTACT DERMATITIS IN ONE SUBJECT FELT NOT TO BE RELATED TO DRUG