BRIEF-Moleculin Provides Additional Comments Regarding Trading Halt

Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN PROVIDES ADDITIONAL COMMENTS REGARDING TRADING HALT

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH - SINCE TEMPORARY SUSPENSION BY SEC, ADDITIONAL DATA HAS COME TO CO’S ATTENTION REGARDING CLAIMS DISSEMINATED BY THIRD PARTIES

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH - LEARNED THAT SOME THIRD PARTIES MADE CLAIMS & DISTRIBUTED INFORMATION DURING PERIOD BETWEEN MARCH 20 TO MAY 5

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH - LEARNED THAT THIRD PARTIES MADE CLAIMS ABOUT POTENTIAL EFFICACY & CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF WP1122 WITH RESPECT TO CORONAVIRUS

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH - SEC'S SUSPENSION OF TRADING MOLECULIN STOCK IS SCHEDULED TO TERMINATE AT 11:59 P.M. ET ON MAY 15