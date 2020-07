BRIEF-Moleculin Provides Update On Annamycin Clinical Development

July 2 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN PROVIDES UPDATE ON ANNAMYCIN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC - AGREED TO EXPAND ITS PROTOCOL-MANDATED TESTING FOR CARDIOTOXICITY THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF ITS EUROPEAN PHASE 1 TRIAL

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH - BELIEVES THAT EUROPEAN DOSING WILL INCREASE IN 2020, ALLOWING A RECOMMENDED PHASE 2 DOSE TO BE ESTABLISHED IN 2021

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH - HOPES TO FILE AN IND APPLICATION OR ITS EUROPEAN EQUIVALENT OF ANNAMYCIN FOR TREATMENT OF LUNG METASTASES BY END OF THIS YEAR