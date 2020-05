BRIEF-Moleculin Provides Update On Coronavirus Drug Development

May 27 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN PROVIDES UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS DRUG DEVELOPMENT

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH - FDA HAS GRANTED CO’S REQUEST FOR A PRE-IND MEETING TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE REGARDING PLAN TO STUDY ITS DRUG CANDIDATE, WP1122

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC - ESTIMATE THAT CO SHOULD BE ABLE TO SUBMIT IND APPLICATION IN SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC - INITIAL RESULTS RECEIVED ON MAY 4, 2020 SHOW THAT BOTH 2-DG AND WP1122 HAVE AN ANTIVIRAL EFFECT ON HCOV-229E