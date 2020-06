June 4 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION TO EXPAND CLINICAL SITES IN EUROPEAN AML TRIAL

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH - SUBMITS REGULATORY REQUESTS TO OPEN TWO ADDITIONAL CLINICAL SITES IN POLAND

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH - ASSUMING REQUESTS ARE GRANTED, EXPECT ADDITIONAL SITES TO BEGIN RECRUITING IN Q3