BRIEF-Molina Healthcare Announces Pricing Of Synthetic Exchange Transaction

March 6 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc:

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSACTION

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - ‍PRICED A SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSACTION WITH LIMITED NUMBER OF HOLDERS OF 1.625% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2044​

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - ‍ PRICED SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSACTION WITH LIMITED NUMBER OF HOLDERS OF ITS 1.625% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2044​

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - ON A NET BASIS, CO WILL NOT RECEIVE PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS, WILL PAY CUSTOMARY FEES AND EXPENSES IN CONNECTION THEREWITH

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - ‍PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: