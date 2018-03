March 9 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc:

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC SAYS PRESIDENT AND CEO JOSEPH ZUBRETSKY’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $19.7 MILLION - SEC FILING

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC SAYS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO J. MARIO MOLINA'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS ABOUT $17 MILLION VERSUS $10 MILLION IN FY 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2FIr1oN) Further company coverage: