BRIEF-Molina Healthcare Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Acquire Magellan Complete Care Line Of Business For About $820 mln

April 30 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc:

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* REAFFIRMS FY 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $11.20 TO $11.70

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.92

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.95 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE LINE OF BUSINESS OF MAGELLAN HEALTH

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $820 MILLION

* SEES 2020 TOTAL REVENUE OF ABOUT $18.3 BILLION

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $11.84, REVENUE VIEW $18.59 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $4.47 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: