BRIEF-Molina Healthcare Extends Covid-19 Testing And Treatment Cost Waivers

June 8 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc:

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE EXTENDS COVID-19 TESTING AND TREATMENT COST WAIVERS

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - TO CONTINUE WAIVING ALL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS FOR COVID-19 TESTING, TREATMENT FOR MEDICARE, MEDICAID, MARKETPLACE MEMBERS THROUGH DEC. 31, 2020

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - CONTINUES TO PROVIDE VIRTUAL URGENT CARE FOR MARKETPLACE, MEDICARE, AND MEDICAID MEMBERS THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH TELADOC