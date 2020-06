BRIEF-Molina Healthcare Inc - Entered Into A Credit Agreement - SEC Filing

June 8 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc:

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - AGREEMENT REPLACED PRIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT AS OF JUNE 12, 2015

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY INCREASED TO $1 BILLION

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT SUBSTANTIALLY SIMILAR TO PRIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - INCREMENTAL TERM LOANS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED TO $500 MILLION