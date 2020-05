BRIEF-Molina Healthcare Intends To Amend Existing Credit Agreement To Provide For $1 Bln Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

May 28 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc:

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - INTENDS TO AMEND EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR $1.0 BILLION SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - INTENDS TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO ALSO PROVIDE $15.0 MILLION SWING LINE SUB-FACILITY, $100.0 MILLION LETTER OF CREDIT SUB-FACILITY

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - ON MAY 27, 2020, ENTERED INTO ENGAGEMENT WITH TRUIST BANK AND SUNTRUST ROBINSON HUMPHREY

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - UNDER ENGAGEMENT, LEAD ARRANGER HAS AGREED TO PROVIDE, ARRANGE OR PLACE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY WITH A SYNDICATE OF LENDERS

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - RECEIVED COMMITMENTS IN EXCESS OF SIZE OF FACILITY FROM SYNDICATE OF LENDERS WHO INTEND TO PARTICIPATE IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POTENTIAL BUYER OF CO’S PUERTO RICO MEDICAID BUSINESS

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE SALE OF PUERTO RICO MEDICAID BUSINESS IN Q3 OF 2020

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - DOES NOT BELIEVE SALE OF PUERTO RICO MEDICAID BUSINESS IF COMPLETED, WILL HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON RESULTS OF OPERATIONS