Oct 10 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc

* Molina Healthcare names Joseph M. Zubretsky president & Chief Executive Officer

* Molina Healthcare Inc - ‍ Zubretsky will also be appointed as a member of board of directors when he joins company​

* Molina Healthcare Inc - ‍zubretsky will succeed interim Chief Executive Officer, Joseph W. White​

* Molina Healthcare Inc - ‍White will remain with Molina Healthcare in his role as Chief Financial Officer​