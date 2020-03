March 10 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Of Washington:

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE OF WASHINGTON TEMPORARILY TRANSITIONS EMPLOYEES TO REMOTE STATUS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE OF WASHINGTON - TEMPORARY TRANSITION TO REMOTE STATUS COVERS ALL MOLINA HEALTH PLAN OPERATIONS IN BOTHELL,SPOKANE, VANCOUVER,WENATCHEE

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE OF WASHINGTON - MYHEALTH-EVERETT PRIMARY CARE CLINIC WILL REMAIN FULLY STAFFED ON-SITE