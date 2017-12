Dec 7 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc:

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - ON DEC 4 CO ENTERED COMMITMENT LETTER WITH SUNTRUST BANK AND SUNTRUST ROBINSON HUMPHREY - SEC FILING

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - AS PER COMMITMENT, PARTIES TO PROVIDE 364-DAY BRIDGE FACILITY OR 8-YEAR BRIDGE FACILITY BOTH FOR UPTO $550 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2ky9Jlf) Further company coverage: