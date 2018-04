BRIEF-Molina Healthcare Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.64

April 30 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc:

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND INCREASES FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.64

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.77 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.74

* 2018 GUIDANCE INCREASED BY $1.00 PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $4.00-$4.50 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.24-$4.74

