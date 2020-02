BRIEF-Molina Healthcare Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of $2.67

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc:

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.67

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.65 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE OF $4,274 MILLION VERSUS $4,664 MILLION

* SEES 2020 DILUTED EPS $11.20 - $11.70

* SEES 2020 TOTAL REVENUE OF ABOUT $18.3 BILLION

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $11.82, REVENUE VIEW $17.95 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* MEDICAL CARE RATIO WAS 86.0% FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019, COMPARED TO 85.1% FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: