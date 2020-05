May 6 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc:

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - ON APRIL 30, ENTERED INTO A STOCK AND ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH MAGELLAN HEALTH TO PURCHASE AND ACQUIRE MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE BUSINESS

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - PURCHASE PRICE TO ACQUIRE EQUITY OF VARIOUS MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE ENTITIES & CERTAIN ASSETS ITS BUSINESS IS ABOUT $820 MILLION