BRIEF-Molina Healthcare to cut 1,500 jobs ​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc
* Molina Healthcare announces second quarter results and restructuring plan
* Q2 loss per share $4.10
* Molina Healthcare - restructuring plan now underway is expected to reduce annualized run-rate expenses by $300 million to $400 million upon completion in 2018.
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Molina Healthcare Inc - annualized salary eliminations of $55 million achieved so far in q3 of 2017.
* Molina Healthcare Inc - $200 million total reduction to annualized run-rate expenses resulting from staff reductions expected to be achieved by end of 2017
* Molina Healthcare Inc - 2018 marketplace participation to be terminated in Utah and Wisconsin; additional states in review.
* Molina Healthcare Inc - 2017 earnings per share guidance withdrawn.
* Molina Healthcare Inc - recorded $72 million in non-cash impairment losses for goodwill and intangibles, primarily relating to pathways subsidiary in quarter
* Molina Healthcare Inc - certain significant items increased loss before income tax benefit in Q2 of 2017 by approximately $330 million
* Molina Healthcare Inc - determined that future benefits to be derived from pathways will be less than previously anticipated
* Molina Healthcare Inc - recorded $43 million in restructuring and separation costs in Q2 of 2017
* Molina healthcare - ongoing poor performance at Florida, Illinois, New Mexico, Puerto Rico health plans in 2017 contributed to “disappointing” performance in Q2
* Molina Healthcare - as part of restructuring , reducing corporate, health plans workforce by about 10%, or 1,500 full-time-equivalent employees
* Molina Healthcare Inc - workforce rightsizing, which represents 7% of total number of our employees, is expected to be completed by end of 2017
* Molina Healthcare Inc - estimate that total pre-tax costs associated with restructuring plan will be approximately $130 million to $150 million for h2 of 2017
* Molina healthcare inc - affected employees will be offered severance and outplacement assistance
* Molina Healthcare Inc - also reducing scope of 2018 participation in washington marketplace
* Molina Healthcare Inc - withdrawing previously issued 2017 full-year earnings per diluted share and adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance
* Molina Healthcare Inc - in marketplace plans excluding, Utah and Wisconsin ACA, increasing 2018 premiums by 55%
* Molina Healthcare Inc - search for a permanent chief executive officer is “well underway” and we are “encouraged” by response
* Molina Healthcare Inc qtrly total revenue $4,999 million versus $4,359 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: