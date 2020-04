BRIEF-Molina Healthcare Waives Costs Associated With Covid-19 Treatment For All Members

Molina Healthcare Inc:

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE WAIVES COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 TREATMENT FOR ALL MEMBERS

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - MOLINA IS PROVIDING VIRTUAL URGENT CARE FOR MARKETPLACE MEMBERS THROUGH ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH TELADOC

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - MOLINA IS EXPANDING TELADOC TO ALL MOLINA MEDICARE AND MEDICAID MEMBERS.

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - MOLINA IS COVERING SCREENING TESTS FOR COVID-19, INCLUDING OFFICE VISITS, URGENT CARE, OR ER VISITS ASSOCIATED WITH TESTING