BRIEF-Molmed Q1 Net Result Turns To Profit Of EUR 0.6 Mln

May 11 (Reuters) - Molecular Medicine SpA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE EUR 9.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WE WILL CONTINUE IMPLEMENTING OUR TECHNOLOGICAL INVESTMENT PLANS AIMED AT INCREASING THE PROVISION OF SERVICES ON THE BEHALF OF THIRD PARTIES BOTH IN QUANTITATIVE (LARGE SCALE) AND QUALITATIVE (NEW SERVICES) TERMS - CEO

* MOLMED CEO SAYS DURING FIRST QUARTER, MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES DID NOT SLOW DOWN

* MOLMED CEO SAYS DECISION OF SOME CUSTOMERS TO SUSPEND ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS MAY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT

* MOLMED CEO SAYS NEGATIVE IMPACT TO BE SEEN ESPECIALLY IN H2 IN ABSENCE OF ANY FUTURE CHANGES

* MOLMED CEO SAYS NEGATIVE IMPACT COULD PRODUCE LOWER OPERATING RESULTS COMPARED TO LAST FEW QUARTERS