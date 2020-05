May 29 (Reuters) - Molecular Medicine SpA:

* CONSOB APPROVED OFFER DOCUMENT RELATING TO OFFER LAUNCHED BY AGC BIOLOGICS ITALY S.P.A. ON MAXIMUM NO. 463,450,672 ORDINARY SHARES OF CO

* ACCEPTANCE PERIOD OF OFFER SHALL BEGIN AT 8.30 A.M. CET ON JUNE 1, 2020 AND SHALL END AT 5.30 P.M. CET ON JULY 24, 202