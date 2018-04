BRIEF-Mologen Reaches Key Strategic Milestones And Successfully Implements Capital Measures In 2017

April 25 (Reuters) - Mologen AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: MOLOGEN REACHED KEY STRATEGIC MILESTONES AND SUCCESSFULLY IMPLEMENTS CAPITAL MEASURES IN 2017

* CONFIDENT OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO EUR6.5 MILLION AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2017 (31 DECEMBER 2016: EUR20.5 MILLION)

* IN 2017, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES AT EUR14.0 MILLION AND WERE THEREFORE DOWN YEAR ON YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR17.0 MILLION)

* FY EBIT IMPROVED TO EUR-18.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR-21.0 MILLION)