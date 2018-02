BRIEF-Mologen Resolved Second Capital Increase For Execution Of Share Subscription Facility

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mologen AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: MOLOGEN AG RESOLVED SECOND CAPITAL INCREASE FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE SHARE SUBSCRIPTION FACILITY CONCLUDED IN OCTOBER 2017

* SHARE CAPITAL INCREASED FROM EUR 34.6 MILLION TO EUR 34.8 MILLION THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 200.000 NEW SHARES

* NEW SHARES PRIVATELY PLACED WITH US INVESTOR GCF, AS BEFORE IN COURSE OF FIRST EXERCISE IN DECEMBER 2017

* PRICE IS EUR 2,225 PER NEW SHARE

* THROUGH THIS SECOND EXERCISE MOLOGEN RECEIVED GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 445,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)