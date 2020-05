May 4 (Reuters) - MOLOGEN AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ALL MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS TO RESIGN

* MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD STEFAN MANTH AND MATTHIAS BAUMANN, RESIGNED WITH EFFECT AS OF THE END OF APRIL 30, 2020

* MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD, OLIVER KRAUTSCHEID AND MICHAEL SCHULZ, RESIGN WITH EFFECT AS OF JULY 30, 2020

* MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD FRIEDERIKE ZAHM RESIGNS WITH EFFECT AS OF JULY 31, 2020