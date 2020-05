May 8 (Reuters) - MOLOGEN AG:

* SALE OF THE ESSENTIAL ASSETS

* INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATOR OF MOLOGEN HAS ACCEPTED OFFER TO SELL A SUBSTANTIAL PART OF MOLOGEN’S ASSETS (IN PARTICULAR DELVOPMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH LEFITOLIMOD AND ENANDIM) TO GILEAD SCIENCES INC

* PURCHASE PRICE WILL PROBABLY ENABLE A DIVIDEND FOR CREDITORS IN INSOLVENCY BUT WILL NOT BE SUFFICIENT TO SATISFY ALL INSOLVENCY CLAIMS IN FULL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)