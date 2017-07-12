FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Molson Coors and Hornell Brewing sign licensing deal for Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Hal
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 1:22 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Molson Coors and Hornell Brewing sign licensing deal for Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Hal

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Molson Coors And Hornell Brewing Co., Inc., an affiliate of Arizona beverages, sign licensing agreement for new Arnold Palmer Spiked half & half

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - Molson Coors to market, distribute Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half in United States through its US division, MillerCoors

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half will be introduced later in 2017 in select markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.