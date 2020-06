BRIEF-Momenta Announces Positive Topline Data From Interim Analysis Of Phase 2 Vivacity-MG Study Of Nipocalimab (M281)

June 15 (Reuters) - Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE DATA FROM INTERIM ANALYSIS OF PHASE 2 VIVACITY-MG STUDY OF NIPOCALIMAB (M281) IN GENERALIZED MYASTHENIA GRAVIS (GMG)

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NIPOCALIMAB WAS WELL TOLERATED, WITH NO ADVERSE EVENTS LEADING TO DISCONTINUATION

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS - TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH A STRONG RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN IMMUNOGLOBULIN G (IGG) REDUCTION AND MG-ADL CLINICAL BENEFIT

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STUDY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q3 OF 2020

* MOMENTA PHARMA - PLANS TO PRESENT 16-WEEK DATA WITH ANALYSIS OF SECONDARY ENDPOINTS & IMPORTANTLY, DURATION OF EFFICACY, IN Q4 2020

* MOMENTA PHARMA - BASED ON DATA, BEGUN PREPARATIONS TO CONDUCT END OF PHASE 2 MEETINGS WITH REGULATORY AGENCIES BEFORE END OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: