FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Momenta Pharma says Q3 loss per share $0.44
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Our top photos from October
Pictures
Our top photos from October
Sony revives pet AI project
Technology
Sony revives pet AI project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 1:11 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Momenta Pharma says Q3 loss per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 revenue $24.1 million versus $29.1 million

* Q3 revenue view $30.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals - co and Mylan are targeting a first regulatory submission for clinical development of M710 by early 2018​

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals - ‍updated non-GAAP operating expense guidance of about $200 million - $210 million for 2017 and $43 million - $53 million for Q4 of 2017​

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expects to recognize $50 million upfront payment from CSL as revenue in Q4 of 2017​

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍estimates that collaborative reimbursement revenues will be approximately $0 - $2 million in Q4 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.