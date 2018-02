BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval And Launch Of Glatopa

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL AND LAUNCH OF GLATOPA® (GLATIRAMER ACETATE INJECTION) 40 MG/ML

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS- U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED SANDOZ‘S ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR GLATOPA (GLATIRAMER ACETATE INJECTION) 40 MG/ML​

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS - SANDOZ INITIATED LAUNCH OF THE PRODUCT IN U.S.

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS - GLATOPA WAS DEVELOPED UNDER A COLLABORATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN MOMENTA AND SANDOZ AND IS PRODUCED IN THE US