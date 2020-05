BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals Q1 Loss Per Share $0.34

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $4.3 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.48 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* TOP-LINE INTERIM DATA FROM NIPOCALIMAB VIVACITY-MG STUDY EXPECTED BY Q3 2020

* FULL DATA FROM PART B OF PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF M254 IN ITP EXPECTED IN Q3 2020

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS - ANTICIPATES FULL-YEAR NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES WILL BE LOWER THAN $220 - $240 MILLION, AS PREVIOUSLY GUIDED FOR 2020