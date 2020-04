BRIEF-Momenta Provides Corporate Update Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

April 2 (Reuters) - Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MOMENTA PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DOES NOT INTEND TO PAUSE ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY OF NIPOCALIMAB

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANTICIPATES A SLOWER PACE OF ENROLLMENT PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY OF NIPOCALIMAB IN HEMOLYTIC DISEASE OF FETUS AND NEWBORN

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS - MAY NOT BE ABLE TO REPORT INTERIM DATA FROM MULTI-PART PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN IDIOPATHIC THROMBOCYTOPENIC PURPURA FOR Q2 OF 2020

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT MANUFACTURED DRUG MATERIAL TO SUPPLY ITS ONGOING CLINICAL STUDIES