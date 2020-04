BRIEF-Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Unit To Buy Alexander Forbes Insurance Co Namibia

April 14 (Reuters) - Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd :

* MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS - UNIT MOMENTUM SHORT TERM INSURANCE NAMIBIA ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ALEXANDER FORBES NAMIBIA HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY

* MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LTD - AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER FORBES INSURANCE COMPANY NAMIBIA LIMITED

* MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LTD - ACQUISITION FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF N$50 MILLION

* MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN HOLDINGS LTD - ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED FROM EXISTING CASH RESOURCES OF MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN NAMIBIA LIMITED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: