BRIEF-Momentum Metropolitan Says HY Basic HEPS 100.7 Cents

March 5 (Reuters) - Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd :

* MOMENTUM METROPOLITAN UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* HY DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 100.1 CENTS

* HY BASIC NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 120.5 CENTS

* HY DILUTED NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 118.2 CENTS

* HY BASIC EARNINGS R1 518 MILLION VERSUS R1 241 MILLION

* HY BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS R1 465 MILLION VERSUS R1 356 MILLION

* HY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 104.3 CENTS VERSUS 83.2 CENTS

* CONSUMERS ARE UNDER STRAIN FROM CONTINUED SLOW GROWTH IN DISPOSABLE INCOME AND UNCERTAIN ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

* CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ON DELIVERING NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS BETWEEN R3.6 BILLION TO R4.0 BILLION IN F2021

* UNCERTAINITY COULD HAVE MODERATING IMPACT ON GROUP’S OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF OF F2020

* WILL DELIVER RESET & GROW TARGET OF DILUTED NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS BETWEEN R3.6 BILLION TO R4.0 BILLION IN F2021

* INTERIM ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 40 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE