Feb 27 (Reuters) - Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd :

* TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* SEES HY BASIC HEPS BETWEEN 96 TO 105 CENTS

* SEES DILUTED NORMALISED HEPS IN HY BETWEEN 110 CENTS TO 121 CENTS

* SEES HY BASIC EPS BETWEEN 100 TO 108 CENTS