March 18 (Reuters) - Monadelphous Group Ltd:

* WITHDRAWN REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR PROVIDED IN ITS HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

* UNABLE AT THIS TIME TO PROVIDE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

* THERE HAVE BEEN NO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AT CO TO DATE