BRIEF-Monaker Says Continues To Make Progress On Travel Industry Platform Integrations Of Monaker Booking Engine

March 18 (Reuters) - Monaker Group Inc:

* MONAKER GROUP PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE; COMPANY CONTINUES TO MAKE PROGRESS ON TRAVEL INDUSTRY PLATFORM INTEGRATIONS OF ITS MONAKER BOOKING ENGINE

* MONAKER GROUP INC - NOW EXPECT RAMP IN NEW BOOKINGS WILL BE SLOWER AND MOST LIKELY DELAYED INTO SUMMER

* MONAKER GROUP - CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC REVENUE TREND AND BOOKINGS WILL IMPROVE AS RESTRICTIONS ON TRAVEL FROM IMPACT OF COVID-19 BEGIN TO SUBSIDE

* MONAKER GROUP - “DON’T EXPECT TO BE SEVERELY IMPACTED BY CANCELLATIONS”

* MONAKER GROUP - THROUGH TO BEGINNING OF MARCH, IT RECORDED A 26% INCREASE IN TOTAL BOOKED REVENUE AND 173% INCREASE IN RECOGNIZED REVENUE

