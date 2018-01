BRIEF-Monarch Alternative Capital Reports 9.21 Pct Stake In Resolute Energy Corp As On Jan 24 - SEC Filing

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp:

* MONARCH ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL LP REPORTS 9.21 PERCENT STAKE IN RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP AS ON JANUARY 24 - SEC FILING

* MONARCH ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL LP SAYS ON JAN 24, 2018, REPRESENTATIVES OF MAC SENT A LETTER TO RESOLUTE ENERGY’S CEO AND BOARD

* MONARCH ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL - PROPOSED IN LETTER THAT RESOLUTE ENERGY TO INCREASE STOCKHOLDER REPRESENTATION ON BOARD BY APPOINTING TWO DESIGNATED BY MAC

* MONARCH ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL-IN LETTER, PROPOSED RESOLUTE ENERGY TO ENGAGE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO ASSIST IN EVALUATING,EXECUTING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS Source text: (bit.ly/2DEMOxg) Further company coverage: