July 25 (Reuters) - Monarch Casino & Resort Inc

* Monarch Casino & Resort reports record second quarter net revenue of $58.2 million, net income of $7.2 million and adjusted ebitda of $15.8 million

* Q2 revenue $58.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $57.1 million

* Monarch Casino & Resort Inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.40​

* Monarch Casino & Resort Inc - ‍Monarch remains very favorably positioned heading into second half of 2017​