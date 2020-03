BRIEF-Monarch Casino & Resort Reports Q4 Revenue of $62.1 mln

March 11 (Reuters) - Monarch Casino & Resort Inc:

* MONARCH CASINO & RESORT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RECORD NET REVENUE OF $62.1 MILLION, NET INCOME OF $6.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $14.1 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $62.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $61.7 MILLION

* QTRLY EPS $0.33

* MONARCH CASINO & RESORT- WITH RESPECT TO COVID-19, Q1 RESULTS HAD NOT BEEN IMPACTED THROUGH EARLY MARCH THOUGH THIS HAS CHANGED OVER PAST SEVERAL DAYS

* MONARCH CASINO & RESORT- CONTINUE TO MONITOR COVID-19 SITUATION AND ARE PREPARED TO QUICKLY MAKE OPERATIONAL CHANGES SHOULD THEY BE REQUIRED