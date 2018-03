BRIEF-Monarch Files Preliminary Proxy Statement To Elect Nominees To Resolute Energy Board

March 12 (Reuters) - Monarch Energy Holdings:

* MONARCH FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT TO ELECT SLATE OF NOMINEES TO THE BOARD OF RESOLUTE ENERGY CORPORATION

* ‍SAYS TOGETHER WITH OTHER PARTICIPANTS ARE BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF ABOUT 9.75% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF RESOLUTE ENERGY

* SAYS REMAINS“OPEN” TO ENGAGING IN FURTHER DISCUSSIONS TOWARD A CONSENSUAL AGREEMENT WITH ​RESOLUTE ENERGY

* SAYS NOMINATED PATRICK BARTELS, JOSEPH CITARRELLA, SAMUEL LANGFORD AS DIRECTOR CANDIDATES TO RESOLUTE ENERGY BOARD