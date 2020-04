April 27 (Reuters) - Monash IVF Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES FULLY UNDERWRITTEN ABOUT $80M EQUITY RAISING

* TRADING PERFORMANCE MATERIALLY IMPACTED SINCE GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS ON NON‐URGENT ELECTIVE SURGERIES WERE ANNOUNCED ON 25 MARCH

* DOES NOT CURRENTLY EXPECT TO PAY FINAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF FY20 OR INTERIM DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF 1H21