Feb 21 (Reuters) - Monash IVF Group Ltd:

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES DOWN 0.2% TO $77.0 MILLION

* HY NET PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE DOWN 15.6% TO $8.2 MILLION

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 2.1CPS