BRIEF-Monash IVF Says Experienced Positive Domestic Stimulated Cycle Growth Between 18 May To 30 June

June 29 (Reuters) - Monash IVF Group Ltd:

* MONASH IVF-EXPERIENCED POSITIVE DOMESTIC STIMULATED CYCLE GROWTH BETWEEN 18 MAY TO 30 JUNE

* MONASH IVF - REMAINS CAUTIOUS OF UNCERTAIN FUTURE IMPACT OF COVID-19 INTO FY2021

* MONASH IVF-MALAYSIAN OPERATIONS YET TO RETURN TO PRE-COVID-19 LEVELS

* MONASH IVF- NET DEBT AS AT 30 JUNE EXPECTED TO BE LESS THAN $10M

* MONASH IVF - ANTICIPATES ADJUSTED 2H20 NPAT WILL BE $4.6M, ABOUT 55% DOWN ON PCP

* MONASH IVF - ADJUSTED FY20 NPAT WILL BE ABOUT $14.0M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: