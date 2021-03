BRIEF-Moncef Slaoui Issues Statement on His Dismissal from Galvani Board

March 24 (Reuters) - Moncef Slaoui:

* MONCEF SLAOUI SAYS WITH DEEP REGRET I ACKNOWLEDGE TODAY’S STATEMENT FROM GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC REGARDING MY TERMINATION AS CHAIR OF GALVANI BOARD

* SLAOUI ON HIS DISMISSAL ANNOUNCEMENT BY GSK SAYS WOULD LIKE TO APOLOGISE UNRESERVEDLY TO EMPLOYEE CONCERNED, DEEPLY SORRY FOR ANY DISTRESS CAUSED

* SLAOUI SAYS TAKING A LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM CURRENT PROFESSIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY