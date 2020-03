March 11 (Reuters) - Moncler SpA:

* MONCLER S.P.A. - CANCELLATION OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF 16 MARCH 2020

* MONCLER -OWING TO MEASURES PUT IN PLACE BY ITALIAN PUBLIC AUTHORITIES DUE TO COVID19, MARCH 16 EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING WILL NOT BE HELD