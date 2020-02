BRIEF-Moncler CEO Says Company Started To Postpone Some Costs And Investments Due to China Coronavirus

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Moncler SpA CEO Remo Ruffini in a statement after 2019 results:

* MONCLER CEO SAYS COMPANY STARTED TO POSTPONE SOME COSTS AND INVESTMENTS WHILE FOCUSING ONLY ON PROJECTS ESSENTIAL TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE BRAND DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* MONCLER CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS ALREADY PUT IN PLACE A CLEAR CONTINGENCY PLAN IN ALL DIVISIONS DUE TO CHINA VIRUS

* MONCLER CEO EXPECTS CURRENT CHINA VIRUS SITUATION TO RECOVER AT A FAST PACE BUT TODAY IMPOSSIBLE TO FORECAST HOW LONG IT WILL LAST

* MONCLER CEO SAYS HE’S CONFIDENT THAT MONCLER CAN FACE THIS SITUATION AND BECOME EVEN STRONGER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)