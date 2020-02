Feb 10 (Reuters) - Moncler SpA executives tell analysts after 2019 results:

* MONCLER EXEC SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT IMPACT OF CHINA VIRUS BUT CONFIDENT ON GROUP’S CAPABILITY TO PROTECT MARGINS

* MONCLER EXEC SEES A 80% DECREASE IN STORE TRAFFIC IN CHINA DUE TO VIRUS, SLOWDOWN ALSO IN OTHER REGIONS, ABOVE ALL CLOSER TO CHINA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)