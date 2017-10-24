FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moncler is confident about fourth quarter's performance
October 24, 2017 / 4:42 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Moncler is confident about fourth quarter's performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s luxury group Moncler Chief Corporate Officer Luciano Santel tells a post-results analyst call:

* October started very well, group confident about performance in the fourth quarter of the year

* “So far so good, but the real battle still has to happen in November and December because of a challenging base of comparison”

* “Happy” with spring-summer collection campaign and volumes

* New projects include digital strategies but are not “only about digital”, include brand and products too

* Majority of stores this year to be opened in Q4

* Expects low double digit growth of selling surface in 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

